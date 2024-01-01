Menu
Need a vehicle that has style? Look at our Pre-Owned 2019 RAM 2500 BIGHORN SPORT 6.4L CREW CAB 4X4 (Pictured in photo) /Filled with top options including Keyless Entry, Power sunroof, Heats seats, Heated Steering wheel Bluetooth, Ram box with 400 watt power outlet, Power Mirrors, Rearview camera, Power Locks, Power Windows./Air /Tilt /Cruise Am/Fm Stereo/ Cd Player Smooth ride at a great price thats ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians and a 6 month extended warranty package.. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, thats why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto , helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! Bonnybrook auto sales is proudly one of the few car dealerships that have been serving Calgary for over Twenty years. /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. Demand and sales combined with the U.S exchange rate, a lot vehicles are being exported to the U.S. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and

2019 RAM 2500

175,237 KM

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 2500

Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4 Ram Box/Sunroof/

2019 RAM 2500

Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4 Ram Box/Sunroof/

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
175,237KM
VIN 3C6UR5DJ1KG584227

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BB4227
  • Mileage 175,237 KM

Vehicle Description

Need a vehicle that has style? Look at our Pre-Owned 2019 RAM 2500 BIGHORN SPORT 6.4L CREW CAB 4X4 (Pictured in photo) /Filled with top options including Keyless Entry, Power sunroof, Heats seats, Heated Steering wheel Bluetooth, Ram box with 400 watt power outlet, Power Mirrors, Rearview camera, Power Locks, Power Windows./Air /Tilt /Cruise Am/Fm Stereo/ Cd Player Smooth ride at a great price that's ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians and a 6 month extended warranty package.. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, that's why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto , helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! Bonnybrook auto sales is proudly one of the few car dealerships that have been serving Calgary for over Twenty years. /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. Demand and sales combined with the U.S exchange rate, a lot vehicles are being exported to the U.S. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

403-261-5892

2019 RAM 2500