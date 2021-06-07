2019 RAM 2500

$68,995 + taxes & licensing 5 0 , 5 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 50,500 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Sunroof Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Floor mats Remote Start System Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Security SECURITY ALARM Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Back-Up Camera Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Monotone Paint Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Spray-in bedliner Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Led Headlights Centre High-Mount Stop Lamp w/Camera LED BED LIGHTING DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT WHEELS: 17" X 8" ALUMINUM W/MATTE BLACK POCKETS (STD) TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) ENGINE: 6.4L HEMI V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD) 17-Speaker High Performance Audio QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2ZP -inc: Engine: 6.4L HEMI V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: Spray-In Bedliner LED Bed Lighting Deployable Bed Step BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH -inc: Front Armrest w/Cupholders Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage High-Back Seats Power 2-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust Front Ventilated Seats BLIND-SPOT/CROSS-PATH (TRUCK ONLY) -inc: Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Black Power Tow Spotter Mirrors w/Memory Power Convex Aux Exterior Mirrors Requires Subscription RADIO: UCONNECT 12.0 W/NAVIGATION -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic SiriusXM Satellite Radio USB Mobile Projection Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth 1-Ye... POWER WAGON LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory Overhead LED Lamps Media Hub w/2 USB Charging Ports Dual Remote USB Charging Ports 2nd Row Heated Seats F... TOWING TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Centre High-Mount Stop Lamp w/Camera Surround View Camera System Blind-Spot/Cross-Path (Truck Only) Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Black Power Tow Spotter Mirrors w/Memory Power ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.