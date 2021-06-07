Menu
2019 RAM 2500

50,500 KM

Details Description Features

$68,995

+ tax & licensing
$68,995

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

2019 RAM 2500

2019 RAM 2500

Power Wagon

2019 RAM 2500

Power Wagon

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

$68,995

+ taxes & licensing

50,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7230650
  • Stock #: 21218A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 50,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Power Wagon 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Premium Unleaded V-8 6.4 L/392

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
SECURITY ALARM
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Monotone Paint
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Spray-in bedliner
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Centre High-Mount Stop Lamp w/Camera
LED BED LIGHTING
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
WHEELS: 17" X 8" ALUMINUM W/MATTE BLACK POCKETS (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 6.4L HEMI V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
17-Speaker High Performance Audio
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2ZP -inc: Engine: 6.4L HEMI V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: Spray-In Bedliner LED Bed Lighting Deployable Bed Step
BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH -inc: Front Armrest w/Cupholders Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage High-Back Seats Power 2-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust Front Ventilated Seats
BLIND-SPOT/CROSS-PATH (TRUCK ONLY) -inc: Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Black Power Tow Spotter Mirrors w/Memory Power Convex Aux Exterior Mirrors
Requires Subscription
RADIO: UCONNECT 12.0 W/NAVIGATION -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic SiriusXM Satellite Radio USB Mobile Projection Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth 1-Ye...
POWER WAGON LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory Overhead LED Lamps Media Hub w/2 USB Charging Ports Dual Remote USB Charging Ports 2nd Row Heated Seats F...
TOWING TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Centre High-Mount Stop Lamp w/Camera Surround View Camera System Blind-Spot/Cross-Path (Truck Only) Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Black Power Tow Spotter Mirrors w/Memory Power ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

