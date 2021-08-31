Menu
2019 RAM 2500

40,395 KM

Details Description Features

$69,990

+ tax & licensing
Big 4 Motors

403-561-2416

Power Wagon

Location

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

403-561-2416

40,395KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7813032
  • Stock #: 21J372B
  • VIN: 3C6TR5EJ8KG556077

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 40,395 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle won't be on the lot long! This vehicle offers power, spaciousness and durability in a refined and innovative package! Top features include rain sensing wipers, a leather steering wheel, heated door mirrors, and much more. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Please don't hesitate to give us a call. *Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!

Vehicle Features

4.10 Rear Axle Ratio
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
GVWR: 3
Lower Two-Tone Paint
Engine: 6.4L HEMI V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Quick Order Package 2ZP
Tires: LT285/70R17D OWL AT
Vinyl/Cloth Front Bench w/Tread Pattern
Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4'' Display
Wheels: 17'' x 8'' Aluminum w/Matte Black Pockets
565 lbs)
885 kg (8

