2019 RAM 3500

112,048 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

2019 RAM 3500

2019 RAM 3500

Laramie Longhorn

2019 RAM 3500

Laramie Longhorn

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

112,048KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9445158
  • Stock #: 43032B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Light Mountain Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,048 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2019 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn. Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408 engine will keep you going. This Ram 3500 comes equipped with these options: WHEELS: 17" X 6" POLISHED ALUMINUM (WF9), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AISIN HD AUTOMATIC -inc: 12" Single-Wheel Rear Axle, Transmission Oil Cooler, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, TOWING TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Surround View Camera System, Trailer Reverse Guidance, TIRES: LT235/80R17E OWL ON/OFF-ROAD, RADIO: UCONNECT 12.0 W/NAVIGATION -inc: 12" Touchscreen, SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21K LONGHORN -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 HO Turbo Diesel, Transmission: 6-Speed Aisin HD Automatic, PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate, MONOTONE PAINT, LONGHORN LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: 17-Speaker High Performance Audio, Power Deployable Running Boards, Radio: Uconnect 12.0 w/Navigation, 12" Touchscreen, SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content, Blind-Spot/Cross-Path, Ramcharger Wireless Charging Pad, and LIGHT MOUNTAIN BROWN, LEATHER FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS W/ETCHING. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
220-Amp Alternator
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Monotone Paint
Clearance Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps
DELETE SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
BRIGHT WHITE
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Centre High-Mount Stop Lamp w/Camera
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate
IP-MOUNTED AUXILIARY SWITCHES
WHEELS: 17" X 6" POLISHED ALUMINUM (WF9)
Tires: LT235/80R17E OWL On/Off-Road
LIGHT MOUNTAIN BROWN LEATHER FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS W/ETCHING
Bright Tow Hooks
GVWR: 6 350 KG (14 000 LBS)
HEAVY-DUTY SNOWPLOW PREP GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate 220-Amp Alternator
TOWING TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Surround View Camera System Trailer Reverse Guidance
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AISIN HD AUTOMATIC -inc: 12" Single-Wheel Rear Axle Transmission Oil Cooler Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21K LONGHORN -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 HO Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Aisin HD Automatic
LONGHORN LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: 17-Speaker High Performance Audio Power Deployable Running Boards Radio: Uconnect 12.0 w/Navigation 12" Touchscreen SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content Blind-Spot/Cross-Path Ramcharger Wireless Charging Pad
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 HO TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater RAM Active Air Intake GVWR: 5 579 kg (12 300 lbs...
DUAL REAR WHEELS -inc: Clearance Lamps Delete Tire Pressure Monitoring 17" Steel Spare Wheel Box & Rear Fender Clearance Lamps 2 721 kg (6 000 lb) Front Axle w/Hub Ext Wheels: 17" x 6" Polished Aluminum (WF9) GVWR: 6 350 kg (14 000 lbs) Bright ...
RADIO: UCONNECT 12.0 W/NAVIGATION -inc: 12" Touchscreen SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

