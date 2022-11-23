$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 3500
Laramie Longhorn
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
- Listing ID: 9445158
- Stock #: 43032B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Light Mountain Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 112,048 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2019 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn. Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408 engine will keep you going. This Ram 3500 comes equipped with these options: WHEELS: 17" X 6" POLISHED ALUMINUM (WF9), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AISIN HD AUTOMATIC -inc: 12" Single-Wheel Rear Axle, Transmission Oil Cooler, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, TOWING TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Surround View Camera System, Trailer Reverse Guidance, TIRES: LT235/80R17E OWL ON/OFF-ROAD, RADIO: UCONNECT 12.0 W/NAVIGATION -inc: 12" Touchscreen, SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21K LONGHORN -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 HO Turbo Diesel, Transmission: 6-Speed Aisin HD Automatic, PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate, MONOTONE PAINT, LONGHORN LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: 17-Speaker High Performance Audio, Power Deployable Running Boards, Radio: Uconnect 12.0 w/Navigation, 12" Touchscreen, SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content, Blind-Spot/Cross-Path, Ramcharger Wireless Charging Pad, and LIGHT MOUNTAIN BROWN, LEATHER FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS W/ETCHING. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
