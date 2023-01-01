Menu
2019 Subaru Crosstrek

4,375 KM

$31,988

+ tax & licensing
GT Motor Sports South

587-432-3333

Touring CVT | $0 Down, Everyone Approved!!

Location

3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

4,375KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10052247
  • Stock #: GTS8752
  • VIN: JF2GTACC4KH268752

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 4,375 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek: Unleash the Perfect Harmony of Performance, Reliability, Comfort, and Efficiency!

Get ready to conquer every road with the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek, a crossover that effortlessly combines exhilarating handling, unwavering reliability, supreme comfort, and exceptional fuel efficiency. This remarkable vehicle is engineered to elevate your driving experience to new heights.

Prepare to be amazed by the Crosstrek's agile and responsive handling, providing you with a thrilling ride that effortlessly hugs every curve. Its advanced suspension system and symmetrical all-wheel drive deliver exceptional stability and control, empowering you to navigate any terrain with confidence and precision.

Reliability is at the core of the Subaru Crosstrek, as it is built to exceed your expectations and withstand the test of time. With its legendary Subaru BOXER® engine, renowned for its robust performance and long-lasting dependability, you can rest assured that your Crosstrek will be your steadfast companion for countless adventures to come.

Step into the Crosstrek's spacious and meticulously designed cabin, where luxurious comfort awaits you. Sink into the supportive seats, wrapped in premium materials that envelop you in a cocoon of relaxation. The intelligently designed interior space maximizes your comfort, ensuring that every journey is a pleasure.

But the Crosstrek doesn't just offer outstanding performance and comfort—it also excels in fuel efficiency. Its innovative engineering and advanced technologies work in harmony to optimize every drop of fuel, allowing you to embark on longer journeys with fewer stops at the pump. Say goodbye to compromises and embrace the freedom of exploring without worrying about fuel consumption.

Safety is a top priority in the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek. Equipped with a range of cutting-edge safety features, such as advanced airbags, EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology, and a high-strength steel body structure, it provides you and your passengers with unparalleled peace of mind, no matter where your travels take you.

Discover the perfect fusion of performance, reliability, comfort, and fuel efficiency with the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek. Visit our showroom today to experience firsthand the unmatched capabilities of this exceptional crossover. Get ready to embark on an adventure like no other and make every drive an unforgettable experience in the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek.

GT MOTOR SPORTS SOUTH

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT – ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN-HOUSE FINANCING!!

GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTSSOUTH.CA!!!

We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm.

 

SUNDAY'S BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!

-LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!
-INSTANT APPROVALS!!
-6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS!
-CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!
-UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!
-NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE

CALL US NOW AT 587-432-3333!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!!

LOCATED @ 3020 Ogden Road SE, Calgary, AB, T2G 4N5

All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARPROOF and WARRANTY!

****REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL*******CALL 587-432-3333 FOR MORE DETAILS!!


Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to the customer’s personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

