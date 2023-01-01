$29,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
403-606-9008
2019 Subaru Forester
Sport
Location
BCW Automotive Group
323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2
403-606-9008
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10361430
- Stock #: SFS19
- VIN: JF2SKEKCXKH555311
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # SFS19
- Mileage 101,188 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Subaru Forester Sport 2.5i AWD - Expect more from a verifiable 5-Star selling dealer & come check out this absolutely stunning accident free original Calgary 2 owner fully certified Subaru Forester Sport that comes powered by a 2.5-liter boxer engine w/Dual X-mode Automatic Transmission, Experience Subaru's renowned Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system that will bring you peace of mind in the long Alberta winters & unpredictable summers, Fully equipped with an abundance of technology including the optional Subaru EyeSight package with Pre-collision Brake Assist, Throttle Management, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Sway Warning, Lead Vehicle Start Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front Heated Reclining Bucket Seats, Automatic Headlights, Heated door mirrors, Panoramic Power moonroof, Roof rails, Split folding rear seat, Tilt steering wheel, STARLINK smartphone integration w/dual USB port steering wheel-integrated controls, 18 Dark Metallic Alloy Wheels, Finished in Ice Silver Metallic w/Carbon Black Heated Sport Seats *BUY WITH CONFIDENCE* as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report with no reported accidents, 101,188 kms, Priced at $29,995.00, Competitive financing rates available with $0 down, BCW Automotive Group is your verifiable 5-Star Selling Dealership, Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for your personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only! We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer. Stock #SFS19.
