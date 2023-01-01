Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Subaru Forester

101,188 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

BCW Automotive Group

403-606-9008

Contact Seller
2019 Subaru Forester

2019 Subaru Forester

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Subaru Forester

Sport

Location

BCW Automotive Group

323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2

403-606-9008

  1. 10361430
  2. 10361430
  3. 10361430
  4. 10361430
  5. 10361430
  6. 10361430
  7. 10361430
  8. 10361430
  9. 10361430
  10. 10361430
  11. 10361430
  12. 10361430
  13. 10361430
  14. 10361430
  15. 10361430
  16. 10361430
  17. 10361430
  18. 10361430
  19. 10361430
  20. 10361430
  21. 10361430
  22. 10361430
  23. 10361430
  24. 10361430
  25. 10361430
  26. 10361430
  27. 10361430
  28. 10361430
  29. 10361430
  30. 10361430
  31. 10361430
  32. 10361430
  33. 10361430
  34. 10361430
Contact Seller

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
101,188KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10361430
  • Stock #: SFS19
  • VIN: JF2SKEKCXKH555311

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # SFS19
  • Mileage 101,188 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Subaru Forester Sport 2.5i AWD - Expect more from a verifiable 5-Star selling dealer & come check out this absolutely stunning accident free original Calgary 2 owner fully certified Subaru Forester Sport that comes powered by a 2.5-liter boxer engine w/Dual X-mode Automatic Transmission, Experience Subaru's renowned Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system that will bring you peace of mind in the long Alberta winters & unpredictable summers, Fully equipped with an abundance of technology including the optional Subaru EyeSight package with Pre-collision Brake Assist, Throttle Management, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Sway Warning, Lead Vehicle Start Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front Heated Reclining Bucket Seats, Automatic Headlights, Heated door mirrors, Panoramic Power moonroof, Roof rails, Split folding rear seat, Tilt steering wheel, STARLINK smartphone integration w/dual USB port steering wheel-integrated controls, 18 Dark Metallic Alloy Wheels, Finished in Ice Silver Metallic w/Carbon Black Heated Sport Seats *BUY WITH CONFIDENCE* as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report with no reported accidents, 101,188 kms, Priced at $29,995.00, Competitive financing rates available with $0 down, BCW Automotive Group is your verifiable 5-Star Selling Dealership, Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for your personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only! We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer. Stock #SFS19.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From BCW Automotive Group

2017 MINI Cooper CON...
 42,727 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2014 MINI Cooper Cou...
 110,039 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2019 MINI Cooper Con...
 40,947 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email BCW Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
BCW Automotive Group

BCW Automotive Group

323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2

Call Dealer

403-606-XXXX

(click to show)

403-606-9008

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory