$25,988+ GST
2019 Subaru Impreza
Sport-tech NAVIGATION LANE ASSIST SUNROOF HEATED STEERING WHEEL HEATED LEATHER SEATS PADDLE SHIFTER
Location
Auto House
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
403-291-0891
$25,988
+ GST
Used
28,229KM
VIN 4S3GKAU65K3613181
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 28,229 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 SUBARU IMPREZA 2.0i SPORT-TECH WITH AWD AND 28229 KMS. WITH NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, PADDLE SHIFTER, LANE ASSIST, AUTO STOP/START, HEATED SEATS FRONT, LEATHER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS AND MUCH MORE!.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!
What We Offer:
*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage
Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm
Call Sunridge 403-291-0891 ! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.
Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit.
Location: 3312 26th ST. N.E. Calgary AB
All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
All Wheel Drive,Keyless Entry,Power Door Locks,AM/FM Stereo,Adaptive Cruise Control,Rear Collision Mitigation,Back-Up Camera,Floor Mats,Power Windows,ABS,Keyless Entry,Navigation System,Traction Control,Front Head Air Bag,Climate Control,Adjustable Steering Wheel
