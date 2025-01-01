Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2019 SUBARU IMPREZA 2.0i SPORT-TECH WITH AWD AND 28229 KMS. WITH NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, PADDLE SHIFTER, LANE ASSIST, AUTO STOP/START, HEATED SEATS FRONT, LEATHER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS AND MUCH MORE!</div><div>.<br />ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!<br />One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? Weve got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!<br /><br />What We Offer:<br /><br />*Low Bi-Weekly Payments<br />*Instant Approvals<br />*Credit Consolidation<br />*Employment Insurance<br />*Negative Equity Coverage<br /><br />Operating Hours:<br />Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm<br />Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm<br /><br />Call Sunridge 403-291-0891 ! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.<br />CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.<br /><br />Referral Program:<br />Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!<br /><br />AMVIC Licensed Dealer<br /><br />After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018<br /><br />Location: 3312 26th ST. N.E. Calgary AB<br /><br />All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.</div>

2019 Subaru Impreza

28,229 KM

Details Description Features

$25,988

+ GST
Make it Yours

2019 Subaru Impreza

Sport-tech NAVIGATION LANE ASSIST SUNROOF HEATED STEERING WHEEL HEATED LEATHER SEATS PADDLE SHIFTER

Watch This Vehicle
12667647

2019 Subaru Impreza

Sport-tech NAVIGATION LANE ASSIST SUNROOF HEATED STEERING WHEEL HEATED LEATHER SEATS PADDLE SHIFTER

Location

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

  1. 12667647
  2. 12667647
  3. 12667647
  4. 12667647
  5. 12667647
  6. 12667647
  7. 12667647
  8. 12667647
  9. 12667647
  10. 12667647
  11. 12667647
  12. 12667647
  13. 12667647
  14. 12667647
  15. 12667647
  16. 12667647
  17. 12667647
  18. 12667647
  19. 12667647
  20. 12667647
  21. 12667647
  22. 12667647
Contact Seller

$25,988

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
28,229KM
VIN 4S3GKAU65K3613181

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 28,229 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 SUBARU IMPREZA 2.0i SPORT-TECH WITH AWD AND 28229 KMS. WITH NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, PADDLE SHIFTER, LANE ASSIST, AUTO STOP/START, HEATED SEATS FRONT, LEATHER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS AND MUCH MORE!.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!

What We Offer:

*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage

Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm

Call Sunridge 403-291-0891 ! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.

Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Location: 3312 26th ST. N.E. Calgary AB

All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

All Wheel Drive,Keyless Entry,Power Door Locks,AM/FM Stereo,Adaptive Cruise Control,Rear Collision Mitigation,Back-Up Camera,Floor Mats,Power Windows,ABS,Keyless Entry,Navigation System,Traction Control,Front Head Air Bag,Climate Control,Adjustable Ste...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto House

Used 2017 Ford Transit Cargo Van T-350 148 HIGH ROOF NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH USB/AUX HEATED MIRRORS for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Ford Transit Cargo Van T-350 148 HIGH ROOF NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH USB/AUX HEATED MIRRORS 172,351 KM $26,988 + GST
Used 2016 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription LUXURY LANE ASSIST NAVIGATION THIRD ROW SEAT PANORAMIC ROOF 7/6 PASSENGERS DRIVE MODE for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription LUXURY LANE ASSIST NAVIGATION THIRD ROW SEAT PANORAMIC ROOF 7/6 PASSENGERS DRIVE MODE 127,998 KM $24,988 + GST
Used 2019 Subaru Impreza Sport-tech NAVIGATION LANE ASSIST SUNROOF HEATED STEERING WHEEL HEATED LEATHER SEATS PADDLE SHIFTER for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Subaru Impreza Sport-tech NAVIGATION LANE ASSIST SUNROOF HEATED STEERING WHEEL HEATED LEATHER SEATS PADDLE SHIFTER 28,229 KM $25,988 + GST

Email Auto House

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Sundridge

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

Call Dealer

403-291-XXXX

(click to show)

403-291-0891

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,988

+ GST>

Auto House

403-291-0891

2019 Subaru Impreza