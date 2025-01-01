Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday August 12.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 83876 <br/>Lot #: 698 <br/>Reserve Price: $10,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/> *EXTRA TIRES* <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2019 Subaru Impreza

203,251 KM

Details Description

$10,000

+ GST
Make it Yours

2019 Subaru Impreza

WRX STI

Watch This Vehicle
12838816

2019 Subaru Impreza

WRX STI

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12838816
  2. 12838816
  3. 12838816
  4. 12838816
  5. 12838816
  6. 12838816
  7. 12838816
  8. 12838816
  9. 12838816
  10. 12838816
  11. 12838816
  12. 12838816
  13. 12838816
  14. 12838816
  15. 12838816
  16. 12838816
  17. 12838816
  18. 12838816
  19. 12838816
  20. 12838816
  21. 12838816
  22. 12838816
  23. 12838816
  24. 12838816
  25. 12838816
  26. 12838816
  27. 12838816
  28. 12838816
  29. 12838816
  30. 12838816
  31. 12838816
  32. 12838816
  33. 12838816
  34. 12838816
  35. 12838816
  36. 12838816
  37. 12838816
  38. 12838816
  39. 12838816
  40. 12838816
  41. 12838816
  42. 12838816
  43. 12838816
  44. 12838816
  45. 12838816
  46. 12838816
  47. 12838816
  48. 12838816
  49. 12838816
  50. 12838816
Contact Seller

$10,000

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
203,251KM
VIN JF1GR8G62CL215384

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 83876
  • Mileage 203,251 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday August 12.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 83876
Lot #: 698
Reserve Price: $10,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
*EXTRA TIRES*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2023 Nissan Versa S for sale in Calgary, AB
2023 Nissan Versa S 80,126 KM $17,000 + GST
Used 2022 Nissan Rogue S for sale in Calgary, AB
2022 Nissan Rogue S 33,388 KM $27,500 + GST
Used 2023 Jeep Wrangler Sport S for sale in Calgary, AB
2023 Jeep Wrangler Sport S 25,998 KM $42,000 + GST

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,000

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2019 Subaru Impreza