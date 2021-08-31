Menu
2019 Subaru Impreza

43,427 KM

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

2019 Subaru Impreza

2019 Subaru Impreza

2019 Subaru Impreza

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

43,427KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8028028
  • Stock #: B15728
  • VIN: 4S3GTAA68K1762181

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 43,427 KM

Vehicle Description

This Subaru won't be on the lot long! The safety you need and the features you want at a great price! Comfort and convenience were prioritized within, evidenced by amenities such as: power door mirrors, rear wipers, and air conditioning. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 150 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information. *Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!

Vehicle Features

Transmission: 5-Speed Manual
Monotone Paint Application
Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Boxer

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

