$16,488+ tax & licensing
2019 Subaru Legacy
AWD NAVIGATION BACKUP CAM BLUETOOTH PADDLE SHIFTERS
2019 Subaru Legacy
AWD NAVIGATION BACKUP CAM BLUETOOTH PADDLE SHIFTERS
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$16,488
+ taxes & licensing
162,464KM
Used
VIN 4S3BNDA66K3027502
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 162,464 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 SUBARU LEGACY WITH 162,464 KMS AWD, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, PADDLE SHIFTERS, HEATED SEATS, CLOTH SEATS, AC, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
All Wheel Drive,Rear Defrost,Tires - Rear Performance,Power Steering,Automatic Headlights,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Power Mirror(s),ABS,Wheel Covers,Steel Wheels,Intermittent Wipers,Tires - Front Performance,Temporary Spare Tire,Variable Speed I...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto House
Auto House Barlow
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
2019 Subaru Legacy