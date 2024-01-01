Menu
<div>2019 SUBARU LEGACY WITH 162,464 KMS AWD, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, PADDLE SHIFTERS, HEATED SEATS, CLOTH SEATS, AC, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS AND MORE!</div>

162,464 KM

$16,488

AWD NAVIGATION BACKUP CAM BLUETOOTH PADDLE SHIFTERS

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

162,464KM
Used
VIN 4S3BNDA66K3027502

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 162,464 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 SUBARU LEGACY WITH 162,464 KMS AWD, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, PADDLE SHIFTERS, HEATED SEATS, CLOTH SEATS, AC, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS AND MORE!

All Wheel Drive,Rear Defrost,Tires - Rear Performance,Power Steering,Automatic Headlights,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Power Mirror(s),ABS,Wheel Covers,Steel Wheels,Intermittent Wipers,Tires - Front Performance,Temporary Spare Tire,Variable Speed I...

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

Auto House

403-263-4446

