Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday December 21.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 51190 <br/>Lot #: NOTSET14 <br/>Reserve Price: Not Set <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement. <br/>Dealership Trade-In: Unit was traded in and is being sold on behalf of a franchise dealership. <br/>Odometer Declaration: Non-specific odometer declaration. <br/> *AFTERMARKET EXHAUST* <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2019 Subaru WRX

102,422 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Subaru WRX

Watch This Vehicle
12032545

2019 Subaru WRX

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12032545
  2. 12032545
  3. 12032545
  4. 12032545
  5. 12032545
  6. 12032545
  7. 12032545
  8. 12032545
  9. 12032545
  10. 12032545
  11. 12032545
  12. 12032545
  13. 12032545
  14. 12032545
  15. 12032545
  16. 12032545
  17. 12032545
  18. 12032545
  19. 12032545
  20. 12032545
  21. 12032545
  22. 12032545
  23. 12032545
  24. 12032545
  25. 12032545
  26. 12032545
  27. 12032545
  28. 12032545
  29. 12032545
  30. 12032545
  31. 12032545
  32. 12032545
  33. 12032545
  34. 12032545
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
102,422KM
VIN JF1VA1D63K9802621

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 51190
  • Mileage 102,422 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday December 21.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 51190
Lot #: NOTSET14
Reserve Price: Not Set
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement.
Dealership Trade-In: Unit was traded in and is being sold on behalf of a franchise dealership.
Odometer Declaration: Non-specific odometer declaration.
*AFTERMARKET EXHAUST*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2012 Dodge Durango Citadel for sale in Calgary, AB
2012 Dodge Durango Citadel 262,926 KM $6,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 SANGER WAKE SERIES 215 for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 SANGER WAKE SERIES 215 335 KM $12,500 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Jeep Compass NORTH for sale in Calgary, AB
2023 Jeep Compass NORTH 9,569 KM $24,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2019 Subaru WRX