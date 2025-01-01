Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2019 SUBARU WRX SPORT TECH RS PACKAGE WITH 95080 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, PUSH-BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH AND MORE!</div>

2019 Subaru WRX

95,080 KM

Details Description Features

$28,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Subaru WRX

Sport-tech RS PACKAGE NAVI BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF LEATHER

Watch This Vehicle
12550844

2019 Subaru WRX

Sport-tech RS PACKAGE NAVI BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF LEATHER

Location

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

  1. 12550844
  2. 12550844
  3. 12550844
  4. 12550844
  5. 12550844
  6. 12550844
  7. 12550844
  8. 12550844
  9. 12550844
  10. 12550844
  11. 12550844
  12. 12550844
  13. 12550844
  14. 12550844
  15. 12550844
  16. 12550844
  17. 12550844
  18. 12550844
  19. 12550844
  20. 12550844
  21. 12550844
Contact Seller

$28,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
95,080KM
VIN JF1VA1M68K9809256

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 95,080 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 SUBARU WRX SPORT TECH RS PACKAGE WITH 95080 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, PUSH-BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Turbocharged,All Wheel Drive,Brake Assist,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Traction Control,Knee Air Bag,Heated Mirrors,Rear Bench Seat,Steering Wheel Audio Controls,Power Door Locks,Tires - Front Performance,Leather Steering Wheel,Passenger Air ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto House

Used 2024 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross GT BACKUP CAMERA NAVIGATION SUNROOF APPLE CAR PLAY for sale in Calgary, AB
2024 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross GT BACKUP CAMERA NAVIGATION SUNROOF APPLE CAR PLAY 17,488 KM $32,988 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Audi E-Tron Technik NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA PANO SUNROOF for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Audi E-Tron Technik NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA PANO SUNROOF 30,988 KM $30,988 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Tesla Model X 90D AUTOPILOT BACKUP CAMERA NAVIGATION for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Tesla Model X 90D AUTOPILOT BACKUP CAMERA NAVIGATION 127,926 KM $35,988 + tax & lic

Email Auto House

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Sundridge

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

Call Dealer

403-291-XXXX

(click to show)

403-291-0891

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-291-0891

2019 Subaru WRX