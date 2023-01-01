$26,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek
SPORT w/ SUNROOF / 6 SPEED MANUAL / AWD
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
$26,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10633656
- Stock #: 20383
- VIN: JF2GTAFC5K9291818
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 71,849 KM
Vehicle Description
This Subaru Crosstrek SPORT comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.0L motor, a smooth shifting 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISISON, SUABRU's amanzing SYMMETRICAL FULL-TIME ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, LED steering responsive headlights, power sunroof, premium heated sport cloth seats with orange stitching, 8-inch touchscreen with ANDROID AUTO / APPLE CARPLAY, automatic headlights, automatic climate control, leather wrapped steering wheel, fog lights, alloy wheels, parking camera, Blind Spot Detection system, aluminum pedals and much more!!!
