OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday December 14.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 43874 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $16,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2019 Toyota Camry

138,304 KM

Details Description

$16,000

+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Camry

SE

12010021

2019 Toyota Camry

SE

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$16,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
138,304KM
VIN 4T1B11HK6KU225273

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 43874
  • Mileage 138,304 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday December 14.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 43874
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $16,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-XXXX

403-250-1995

2019 Toyota Camry