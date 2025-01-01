Menu
*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***

APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE - CARFAX & MECHANICAL FITNESS INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE - CARFAX & MECHANICAL FITNESS INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE - CARFAX & MECHANICAL FITNESS INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (403) 909-8666 2019 Toyota Camry SE

This midsize sedan offers a sleek design, fuel efficiency, and reliable performance. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine delivering 203HP, it's ideal for commuters and families looking for style and practicality.

Features:

Seating for up to 5 with sport-fabric SofTex-trimmed upholstery
8-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters for responsive driving
Sport-tuned suspension for enhanced handling
17-inch alloy wheels for a bold and sporty look
Power-adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support
7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity
Backup camera for easy reversing
Safety: Toyota Safety Sense™ P — includes Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Ideal for those seeking a stylish, comfortable, and dependable sedan with modern tech and safety features. This midsize sedan offers a sleek design, fuel efficiency, and reliable performance. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine delivering 203HP, it's ideal for commuters and families looking for style and practicality.

Features:

Seating for up to 5 with sport-fabric SofTex-trimmed upholstery
8-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters for responsive driving
Sport-tuned suspension for enhanced handling
17-inch alloy wheels for a bold and sporty look
Power-adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support
7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity
Backup camera for easy reversing
Safety: Toyota Safety Sense™ P — includes Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Ideal for those seeking a stylish, comfortable, and dependable sedan with modern tech and safety features. AMVIC Licensed Dealership.</strong></p>

Used
145,187KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T1B11HK9KU783196

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,187 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

