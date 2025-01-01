$21,997+ GST
2019 Toyota Camry
SE | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!
Location
XpressApprovals
2341 20 Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8S4
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$21,997
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,187 KM
Vehicle Description
*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***
APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA
INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS
FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE - CARFAX & MECHANICAL FITNESS INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (403) 909-8666
|
2019 Toyota Camry SE
This midsize sedan offers a sleek design, fuel efficiency, and reliable performance. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine delivering 203HP, it’s ideal for commuters and families looking for style and practicality.
Features:
Seating for up to 5 with sport-fabric SofTex-trimmed upholstery
8-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters for responsive driving
Sport-tuned suspension for enhanced handling
17-inch alloy wheels for a bold and sporty look
Power-adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar support
7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity
Backup camera for easy reversing
Safety: Toyota Safety Sense™ P — includes Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Ideal for those seeking a stylish, comfortable, and dependable sedan with modern tech and safety features.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Licensed Dealership.
Vehicle Features
