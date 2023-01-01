Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota Highlander

96,925 KM

Details Description

$34,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Highlander

2019 Toyota Highlander

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Highlander

SE

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 10285998
  2. 10285998
  3. 10285998
  4. 10285998
  5. 10285998
  6. 10285998
  7. 10285998
  8. 10285998
  9. 10285998
  10. 10285998
  11. 10285998
  12. 10285998
  13. 10285998
  14. 10285998
  15. 10285998
  16. 10285998
  17. 10285998
  18. 10285998
  19. 10285998
  20. 10285998
  21. 10285998
  22. 10285998
  23. 10285998
  24. 10285998
  25. 10285998
  26. 10285998
  27. 10285998
  28. 10285998
  29. 10285998
  30. 10285998
  31. 10285998
  32. 10285998
  33. 10285998
Contact Seller

$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
96,925KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10285998
  • Stock #: 75673
  • VIN: 5TDJZRFH3KS579335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 75673
  • Mileage 96,925 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY AUGUST 12.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 75673 - LOT #: 120 - RESERVE PRICE: $34,900 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2001 CARAVELLE 209BR
350 KM
$12,000 + tax & lic
1998 Chevrolet Corve...
 82,615 KM
$22,000 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Highland...
 96,925 KM
$34,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory