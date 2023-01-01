Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota RAV4

36,051 KM

Details Description Features

$42,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$42,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED w/ NAVI / LEATHER / SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED w/ NAVI / LEATHER / SUNROOF

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

  1. 10054233
  2. 10054233
  3. 10054233
  4. 10054233
  5. 10054233
  6. 10054233
  7. 10054233
  8. 10054233
  9. 10054233
  10. 10054233
  11. 10054233
  12. 10054233
  13. 10054233
Contact Seller

$42,990

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
36,051KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10054233
  • Stock #: 20213
  • VIN: 2T3D1RFV0KW058596

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 20213
  • Mileage 36,051 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER TOP MODEL Toyota Rav4 LIMITED comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.5L motor, automatic transmission, an amazing Dynamic Torque Vectoring ALL WHEEL DRIVE system with MULTI-TERRAIN selectable modes, 8-inch touchscreen with 360-degree parking camera, premium 9-speaker JBL sound system with factory subwoofer, NAVIGATION system, heated / cooled power leather seats with memory settings, Qi smartphone wireless charging, heated steering wheel, power sunroof, 19-inch alloy wheels, front & rear parking sensors, fog lights, APPLE CARPLAY, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Tracing Assist, automatic high beams, dual zone automatic climate control and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

All Wheel Drive, ABS, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Steering, Lane Departure Warning, Traction Control, Rear Parking Aid, Power Door Locks, Premium Synthetic Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Driver Seat, Keyless Entry, Rear Head Air Bag,...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Precision Hyundai

2020 Honda Ridgeline...
 26,350 KM
$47,990 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 LIM...
 36,051 KM
$42,990 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota 4Runner ...
 68,941 KM
$48,990 + tax & lic

Email Precision Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

Call Dealer

403 243-XXXX

(click to show)

403 243-8344

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory