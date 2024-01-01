Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday October 12.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 35906 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $24,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2019 Toyota RAV4

160,187 KM

Details Description

$24,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11709406
  2. 11709406
  3. 11709406
  4. 11709406
  5. 11709406
  6. 11709406
  7. 11709406
  8. 11709406
  9. 11709406
  10. 11709406
  11. 11709406
  12. 11709406
  13. 11709406
  14. 11709406
  15. 11709406
  16. 11709406
  17. 11709406
  18. 11709406
  19. 11709406
  20. 11709406
  21. 11709406
  22. 11709406
  23. 11709406
  24. 11709406
  25. 11709406
  26. 11709406
  27. 11709406
  28. 11709406
  29. 11709406
  30. 11709406
Contact Seller

$24,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
160,187KM
VIN 2T3D1RFV4KW058648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 35906
  • Mileage 160,187 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday October 12.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 35906
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $24,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2023 Hyundai Tucson N Line for sale in Calgary, AB
2023 Hyundai Tucson N Line 22,223 KM $33,000 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Fusion SE for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Ford Fusion SE 72,469 KM $9,500 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Chevrolet Equinox LT 118,581 KM $16,500 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota RAV4