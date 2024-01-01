$30,997+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4
AWD LIMITED
Location
XpressApprovals
320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 058648
- Mileage 160,194 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2019 Toyota RAV4 Limited
This top-tier compact SUV offers premium features, efficiency, and reliability. Powered by a 2.5L four-cylinder engine delivering 203HP, it’s perfect for both city driving and weekend adventures.
Features:
- Seating for 5 with premium leather upholstery
- 8” touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and navigation
- 360-degree camera with front and rear parking sensors
- Heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel
- Power liftgate and panoramic sunroof
- Keyless entry, push-button start, and dual-zone automatic climate control
- Safety: Toyota Safety Sense with adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and blind-spot monitoring
Ideal for individuals or families seeking a tech-savvy, luxurious, and versatile SUV.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.
+ taxes & licensing
