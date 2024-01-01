Menu
For Sale: 2019 Toyota RAV4 Limited

This top-tier compact SUV offers premium features, efficiency, and reliability. Powered by a 2.5L four-cylinder engine delivering 203HP, it's perfect for both city driving and weekend adventures.

Features:

Seating for 5 with premium leather upholstery
8" touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and navigation
360-degree camera with front and rear parking sensors
Heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel
Power liftgate and panoramic sunroof
Keyless entry, push-button start, and dual-zone automatic climate control
Safety: Toyota Safety Sense with adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and blind-spot monitoring

Ideal for individuals or families seeking a tech-savvy, luxurious, and versatile SUV.

Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.

Used
160,194KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3D1RFV4KW058648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 058648
  • Mileage 160,194 KM

Vehicle Description

For Sale: 2019 Toyota RAV4 Limited

This top-tier compact SUV offers premium features, efficiency, and reliability. Powered by a 2.5L four-cylinder engine delivering 203HP, it’s perfect for both city driving and weekend adventures.

Features:

  • Seating for 5 with premium leather upholstery
  • 8” touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and navigation
  • 360-degree camera with front and rear parking sensors
  • Heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel
  • Power liftgate and panoramic sunroof
  • Keyless entry, push-button start, and dual-zone automatic climate control
  • Safety: Toyota Safety Sense with adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and blind-spot monitoring

Ideal for individuals or families seeking a tech-savvy, luxurious, and versatile SUV.

Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Toyota RAV4