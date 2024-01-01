Menu
2019 Toyota Tacoma

71,951 KM

2019 Toyota Tacoma

SR5

2019 Toyota Tacoma

SR5

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Used
71,951KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour N/A
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 71,951 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2019 Toyota Tacoma SR5. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine will keep you going. This Toyota Tacoma comes equipped with these options: Wheels: 16" Aluminum Alloy SR5, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Super ECT -inc: lock up torque converter, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control, Trailer Wiring Harness, Toyota Safety Sense P, Tires: P245/75R16 AS -inc: full size spare tire, and Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

2019 Toyota Tacoma