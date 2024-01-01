$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Tacoma
SR5
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour N/A
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 71,951 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2019 Toyota Tacoma SR5. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine will keep you going. This Toyota Tacoma comes equipped with these options: Wheels: 16" Aluminum Alloy SR5, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Super ECT -inc: lock up torque converter, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control, Trailer Wiring Harness, Toyota Safety Sense P, Tires: P245/75R16 AS -inc: full size spare tire, and Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
