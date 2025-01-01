$28,500+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Tacoma
TRD Offroad
2019 Toyota Tacoma
TRD Offroad
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$28,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
110,747KM
VIN 5TFCZ5AN9KX202680
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 64627
- Mileage 110,747 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday May 3.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 64627
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $28,500
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
2019 Toyota Tacoma