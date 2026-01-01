$CALL+ GST
Make it Yours
2019 Utility VS2RA T/A
2019 Utility VS2RA T/A
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$CALL
+ GST
Used
13,006KM
VIN 1UYVS2534K2672201
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 13,006 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday January 28.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 13522
Lot #: 400
Reserve Price: Unreserved
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid.
CARRIER 7300 X4 - 13006 HRS SHOWING * GVWR 65000 LB * CVIP 08/26
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 13522
Lot #: 400
Reserve Price: Unreserved
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid.
CARRIER 7300 X4 - 13006 HRS SHOWING * GVWR 65000 LB * CVIP 08/26
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan 207,858 KM $4,500 + GST
2013 BMW 535xi 164,684 KM $8,900 + GST
2014 Jeep Compass North Edition 321,292 KM $CALL + GST
Email Regal Auctions Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions - Calgary
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
Call Dealer
403-250-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ GST>
Regal Auctions Ltd.
403-250-1995
2019 Utility VS2RA T/A