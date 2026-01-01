Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday January 28.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 12053 <br/>Lot #: 405 <br/>Reserve Price: Unreserved <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid. <br/> CARRIER 7300 X4 - 13474 HRS SHOWING * GVWR 65,000 LB * CVIP 11/26 <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2019 Utility VS2RA T/A

13,474 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ GST
Make it Yours

2019 Utility VS2RA T/A

Watch This Vehicle
13518056

2019 Utility VS2RA T/A

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 13518056.777788216?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=25741
  2. 13518056
  3. 13518056
  4. 13518056
  5. 13518056
  6. 13518056
  7. 13518056
  8. 13518056
  9. 13518056
  10. 13518056
  11. 13518056
  12. 13518056
  13. 13518056
  14. 13518056
  15. 13518056
  16. 13518056
  17. 13518056
  18. 13518056
  19. 13518056
  20. 13518056
  21. 13518056
  22. 13518056
  23. 13518056
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
13,474KM
VIN 1UYVS253XK2672252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 13,474 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday January 28.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 12053
Lot #: 405
Reserve Price: Unreserved
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid.
CARRIER 7300 X4 - 13474 HRS SHOWING * GVWR 65,000 LB * CVIP 11/26
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2013 Nissan Sentra for sale in Calgary, AB
2013 Nissan Sentra 166,482 KM $5,950 + GST
Used 2014 Nissan Rogue SL for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Nissan Rogue SL 181,277 KM $7,950 + GST
Used 2014 Nissan Sentra SV for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Nissan Sentra SV 248,013 KM $2,950 + GST

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2019 Utility VS2RA T/A