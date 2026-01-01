Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday January 28.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 13527 <br/>Lot #: 407 <br/>Reserve Price: Unreserved <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid. <br/> CARRIER 7300 X4 - 11,852 HRS SHOWING * GVWR 65000LB * CVIP 12/25 <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2019 Utility VS3RA

11,852 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ GST
Make it Yours

2019 Utility VS3RA

T/A

Watch This Vehicle
13518077

2019 Utility VS3RA

T/A

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 13518077.777789068?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=25741
  2. 13518077
  3. 13518077
  4. 13518077
  5. 13518077
  6. 13518077
  7. 13518077
  8. 13518077
  9. 13518077
  10. 13518077
  11. 13518077
  12. 13518077
  13. 13518077
  14. 13518077
  15. 13518077
  16. 13518077
  17. 13518077
  18. 13518077
  19. 13518077
  20. 13518077
  21. 13518077
  22. 13518077
  23. 13518077
  24. 13518077
  25. 13518077
  26. 13518077
  27. 13518077
  28. 13518077
  29. 13518077
  30. 13518077
  31. 13518077
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
11,852KM
VIN 1UYVS2539K2672260

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 11,852 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday January 28.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 13527
Lot #: 407
Reserve Price: Unreserved
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid.
CARRIER 7300 X4 - 11,852 HRS SHOWING * GVWR 65000LB * CVIP 12/25
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2020 RAM 1500 Rebel for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 RAM 1500 Rebel 78,676 KM $38,500 + GST
Used 2019 Utility VS3RA T/A for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Utility VS3RA T/A 11,852 KM $CALL + GST
Used 2021 Crossroads CRUISER SERIES 22BBH for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Crossroads CRUISER SERIES 22BBH 0 $19,500 + GST

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2019 Utility VS3RA