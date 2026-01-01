$CALL+ GST
2019 Utility VS3RA
T/A
2019 Utility VS3RA
T/A
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$CALL
+ GST
Used
11,852KM
VIN 1UYVS2539K2672260
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 11,852 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday January 28.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 13527
Lot #: 407
Reserve Price: Unreserved
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid.
CARRIER 7300 X4 - 11,852 HRS SHOWING * GVWR 65000LB * CVIP 12/25
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
