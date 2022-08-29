Menu
2019 Volkswagen Golf

76,530 KM

$25,997

+ tax & licensing
Crossroads Motors

Comfortline | EVERYONE APPROVED!

Comfortline | EVERYONE APPROVED!

Location

1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7

76,530KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9206302
  • Stock #: CM1042
  • VIN: 3VWW57AU4KM035417

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,530 KM

Vehicle Description

APPROVED AT WWW.CROSSROADSMOTORS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CAR PROOF AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.WE ARE LOCATED AT 1710 21 ST N.E. FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 403-764-6000 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 587-500-7998. 

FAST APPROVALS 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7

