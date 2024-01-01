Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday October 5.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 34529 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $13,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

114,694 KM

Details Description

$13,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

comfortline

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

comfortline

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11723667
  2. 11723667
  3. 11723667
  4. 11723667
  5. 11723667
  6. 11723667
  7. 11723667
  8. 11723667
  9. 11723667
  10. 11723667
  11. 11723667
  12. 11723667
  13. 11723667
  14. 11723667
  15. 11723667
  16. 11723667
  17. 11723667
  18. 11723667
  19. 11723667
  20. 11723667
  21. 11723667
  22. 11723667
  23. 11723667
  24. 11723667
  25. 11723667
  26. 11723667
  27. 11723667
  28. 11723667
  29. 11723667
Contact Seller

$13,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
114,694KM
VIN 3VWC57BU7KM120656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 34529
  • Mileage 114,694 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday October 5.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 34529
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $13,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2017 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Ford F-150 XLT 175,094 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Hyundai Sonata 164,732 KM $7,250 + tax & lic
Used 2010 BMW X5 xDrive30i for sale in Calgary, AB
2010 BMW X5 xDrive30i 220,989 KM $7,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Jetta