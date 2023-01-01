$33,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
403 243-8344
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
HIGHLINE w/ AWD / LEATHER / PANO ROOF / TOP MODEL
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
$33,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10403499
- Stock #: 20323
- VIN: 3VV4B7AX8KM078043
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 20323
- Mileage 66,700 KM
Vehicle Description
This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE VW Tiguan HIGHLINE comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, adaptive LED headlights, power liftgate, heated power black leather seats with memory settings, premium 9-speaker FENDER sound system, surround-view parking camera, NAVIGATION system, front & rear parking sensors, alloy wheels, push start, PANORAMIC ROOF, Lane Departure Warning, factory remote starter, adaptive cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, 40/20/40 split folding rear seats, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Detection system and much more!!!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.