Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

66,700 KM

Details Description Features

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

HIGHLINE w/ AWD / LEATHER / PANO ROOF / TOP MODEL

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

HIGHLINE w/ AWD / LEATHER / PANO ROOF / TOP MODEL

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

  1. 10403499
  2. 10403499
  3. 10403499
  4. 10403499
  5. 10403499
  6. 10403499
  7. 10403499
  8. 10403499
  9. 10403499
  10. 10403499
  11. 10403499
  12. 10403499
Contact Seller

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
66,700KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10403499
  • Stock #: 20323
  • VIN: 3VV4B7AX8KM078043

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 20323
  • Mileage 66,700 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE VW Tiguan HIGHLINE comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, adaptive LED headlights, power liftgate, heated power black leather seats with memory settings, premium 9-speaker FENDER sound system, surround-view parking camera, NAVIGATION system, front & rear parking sensors, alloy wheels, push start, PANORAMIC ROOF, Lane Departure Warning, factory remote starter, adaptive cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, 40/20/40 split folding rear seats, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Detection system and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

All Wheel Drive, Turbocharged, Aluminum Wheels, Brake Assist, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Defrost, Rear Spoiler, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Auxiliary Audio Input, Privacy Glass, Power Steering, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Powe...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Precision Hyundai

2022 Nissan Qashqai ...
 2,590 KM
$36,990 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Bronco BAD...
 27,050 KM
$70,990 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Sequoia ...
 60,351 KM
$69,990 + tax & lic

Email Precision Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

Call Dealer

403 243-XXXX

(click to show)

403 243-8344

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory