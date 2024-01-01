$25,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
HIGHLINE w/ AWD / LEATHER / PANO ROOF
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 20774
- Mileage 92,657 KM
Vehicle Description
This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE VW Tiguan HIGHLINE comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, an impressive 4MOTION ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, front & rear parking sensors, premium FENDER sound system with factory subwoofer, power liftgate, NAVIGATION system, alloy wheels, Dynamic LED headlights, PANORAMIC ROOF, Blind Spot Detection system, heated black leather seats, heated steering wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Mitigation, dual zone climate control, fog lights, back-up camera, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, Bluetooth and much more!!!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
