Stock #: 50905 
Reserve Price: $7,500 
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com 

IMPORTANT DECLARATION 
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. 
Hail Damage: Hail Damage. 
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. 
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

230,947 KM

Details Description

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline

12049306

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
230,947KM
VIN 3VV0B7AX6KM147617

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 50905
  • Mileage 230,947 KM

Vehicle Description

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan