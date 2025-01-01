Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2019 VOLVO S60 AWD R-DESIGN WITH 118689 KMS, LANE ASSIST, PARK ASSIST, DISTANCE ALERT, HEATED SEATS FRONT, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, AUTO STOP/START, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, HEADS UP DISPLAY, PADDLE SHIFTER, BLUETOOTH, PUSH BUTTON START, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, DVD/CD/RADIO AND MORE! </div><div>.<br />ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!<br />One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? Weve got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!<br /><br />What We Offer:<br /><br />*Low Bi-Weekly Payments<br />*Instant Approvals<br />*Credit Consolidation<br />*Employment Insurance<br />*Negative Equity Coverage<br /><br />Operating Hours:<br />Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm<br />Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm<br /><br />Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.<br />CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.<br /><br />Referral Program:<br />Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!<br /><br />AMVIC Licensed Dealer<br /><br />After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018<br /><br />Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4<br /><br />All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.</div>

2019 Volvo S60

118,689 KM

Details Description Features

$26,988

+ GST
Make it Yours

2019 Volvo S60

R-Design LANE ASSIST PARK ASSIST NAVI BACKUP CAMERA PADDLE SHIFTER

Watch This Vehicle
12968168

2019 Volvo S60

R-Design LANE ASSIST PARK ASSIST NAVI BACKUP CAMERA PADDLE SHIFTER

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

  1. 12968168
  2. 12968168
  3. 12968168
  4. 12968168
  5. 12968168
  6. 12968168
  7. 12968168
  8. 12968168
  9. 12968168
  10. 12968168
  11. 12968168
  12. 12968168
  13. 12968168
  14. 12968168
  15. 12968168
  16. 12968168
  17. 12968168
  18. 12968168
  19. 12968168
  20. 12968168
  21. 12968168
  22. 12968168
  23. 12968168
  24. 12968168
Contact Seller

$26,988

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
118,689KM
VIN 7JRA22TMXKG007333

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 118,689 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 VOLVO S60 AWD R-DESIGN WITH 118689 KMS, LANE ASSIST, PARK ASSIST, DISTANCE ALERT, HEATED SEATS FRONT, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, AUTO STOP/START, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, HEADS UP DISPLAY, PADDLE SHIFTER, BLUETOOTH, PUSH BUTTON START, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, DVD/CD/RADIO AND MORE! .
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!

What We Offer:

*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage

Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm

Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.

Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4

All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

All Wheel Drive,Turbo/Supercharged,Traction Control,Lane Departure Warning,Keyless Entry,A/C,Power Door Locks,Cloth Seats,Seat Memory,Pass-Through Rear Seat,Rear Defrost,Rear Spoiler,Power Driver Seat,Driver Air Bag,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Power Passenger...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto House

Used 2019 Volvo S60 R-Design LANE ASSIST PARK ASSIST NAVI BACKUP CAMERA PADDLE SHIFTER for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Volvo S60 R-Design LANE ASSIST PARK ASSIST NAVI BACKUP CAMERA PADDLE SHIFTER 118,689 KM $26,988 + GST
Used 2017 Ford Taurus SEL BACKUP CAMERA NAVIGATION REMOTE START HEATED SEATS FRONT for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Ford Taurus SEL BACKUP CAMERA NAVIGATION REMOTE START HEATED SEATS FRONT 182,256 KM $9,988 + GST
Used 2004 Acura RSX Type-S SUNROOF HEATED SEATS LEATHER SEATS BLUETOOTH for sale in Calgary, AB
2004 Acura RSX Type-S SUNROOF HEATED SEATS LEATHER SEATS BLUETOOTH 289,998 KM $9,988 + GST

Email Auto House

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

Call Dealer

403-263-XXXX

(click to show)

403-263-4446

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,988

+ GST>

Auto House

403-263-4446

2019 Volvo S60