$26,988+ GST
2019 Volvo S60
R-Design LANE ASSIST PARK ASSIST NAVI BACKUP CAMERA PADDLE SHIFTER
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$26,988
+ GST
Used
118,689KM
VIN 7JRA22TMXKG007333
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 118,689 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 VOLVO S60 AWD R-DESIGN WITH 118689 KMS, LANE ASSIST, PARK ASSIST, DISTANCE ALERT, HEATED SEATS FRONT, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, AUTO STOP/START, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, HEADS UP DISPLAY, PADDLE SHIFTER, BLUETOOTH, PUSH BUTTON START, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, DVD/CD/RADIO AND MORE! .
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!
What We Offer:
*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage
Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm
Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.
Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018
Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4
All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
All Wheel Drive,Turbo/Supercharged,Traction Control,Lane Departure Warning,Keyless Entry,A/C,Power Door Locks,Cloth Seats,Seat Memory,Pass-Through Rear Seat,Rear Defrost,Rear Spoiler,Power Driver Seat,Driver Air Bag,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Power Passenger...
2019 Volvo S60