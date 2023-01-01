Menu
2020 Acura MDX

53,894 KM

Details Description Features

$53,995

+ tax & licensing
$53,995

+ taxes & licensing

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-403-241-0300

2020 Acura MDX

2020 Acura MDX

A-Spec SH-AWD

2020 Acura MDX

A-Spec SH-AWD

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

Sale

$53,995

+ taxes & licensing

53,894KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10142721
  Stock #: 10491
  VIN: 5J8YD4H08LL802125

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Body Style Wagon
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 53,894 KM

Vehicle Description

Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation, Blind Spot Detection, Sunroof!

Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!

Compare at $55995 - Our Price is just $53995!

With a long list of features that make each trim level plush and safe, this Acura MDX is ready to be your next family vehicle. This 2020 Acura MDX is fresh on our lot in Calgary.

As one of the most tech advanced SUVs on the market with a supple ride quality and excellent on road capabilities, this 2020 Acura MDX is a safe and stylish choice for a new modern luxury SUV. A well appointed interior takes care of all passengers in the open and airy cabin, while also allowing for plenty of cargo in the capacious trunk. For a new take on the tried and true family SUV, look no further than this Acura MDX.This wagon has 53,894 kms. Stock number 10491 is grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our MDX's trim level is A-Spec SH-AWD. This performance inspired A-Spec MDX brings some great upgrades like air cooled front seats, LED fog lights, A-Spec exclusive wheels, auto dimming power folding mirrors, perimeter/approach puddle lamps, metal sport pedals, and A-Spec performance styling. This luxury SUV is also equipped with navigation, leather seats and interior accents, power moonroof, power liftgate, keyless access, remote start, driver memory settings, heated seats and steering wheel, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, hard disk media storage, and a premium entertainment system. Stay safe, alert, and enjoy the drive with collision mitigation, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and a blind spot information system. This MDX is rounded out heated power side mirrors with turn signals, rain sensing wipers, ambient interior lighting, multi-angle rearview camera, multi-function steering wheel, and tri-zone automatic climate control. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation, Blind Spot Detection, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Apple Carplay.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $351.72 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus GST / Total Obligation of $73158 ). See dealer for details.

At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
  • Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
  • Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
  • Same day delivery.
  • Experienced sales staff with great customer service.


Come VISIT us today!

Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

REAR CAMERA
Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Premium Audio
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
Collision Mitigation

