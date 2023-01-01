Menu
2020 Acura RDX

94,080 KM

$41,988

$41,988
+ tax & licensing
$41,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

2020 Acura RDX

2020 Acura RDX

A-SPEC RED INTERIOR REMOTE START NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA

2020 Acura RDX

A-SPEC RED INTERIOR REMOTE START NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$41,988

+ taxes & licensing

94,080KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10079685
  • Stock #: 800266
  • VIN: 5J8TC2H68LL800266

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 94,080 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Acura RDX A-SPEC WITH 94080 KMS, REMOTE START, RED INTERIOR, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LANE ASSIST, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, APPLE CAR PLAY, ANDROID AUTO, PADDLE SHIFTERS, SPORT MODE, COMFORT MODE, PUSH-BUTTON START, ELS STUDIO ED SOUND SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX, CD, RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, All Wheel Drive, Turbocharged, ABS, Power Steering, Traction Control, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Spoiler, Cooled Front Seat(s), Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Blind Spot Monitor, Front Collision Mitigation, Floor Mats

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

