$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Acura RDX
A-Spec
2020 Acura RDX
A-Spec
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 74,058 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2020 Acura RDX A-Spec. Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine will keep you going. This Acura RDX has the following options: Wheels: 20" Aluminum-Alloy A-Spec Design, Wheels w/Grey Accents, Vehicle Stability Assist Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic -inc: paddle-shifters and grade logic control, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P255/45R20 101V AS, and Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Windows
Convenience
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Call Dealer
403-256-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
403-256-4960