2020 Acura RDX

37,880 KM

$39,500

+ tax & licensing
2020 Acura RDX

Elite AWD

2020 Acura RDX

Elite AWD

Silverhill Acura

5728 MacLeod Trail SW, Calgary, AB T2H 0J6

403-252-7725

$39,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
37,880KM
VIN 5J8TC2H7XLL808197

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2240362A
  • Mileage 37,880 KM

2020 Acura RDX Elite is powered by a Turbocharged 2.0L 4 Cylinder that puts 272hp at your command while paired with a 10 Speed Automatic transmission. With the super handling AWD system offer a confident, comfortable ride in the snow and rain. Open the door to the intuitively-designed Elite cabin that's welcoming and spacious with ample cargo space. Sit back in the ultra-supportive driver's seat with 8-way power adjustments and take note of the wealth of amenities including smart entry with push-button start, a power sunroof, and a premium ELS 3D sound system with available satellite radio and MP3/Windows Media Audio capability. Drive reassured that your Acura has been masterfully crafted with advanced safety features including Acura Watch driver-assist features. Smooth and responsive, sporty and stylish.

Please contact the dealership for verification of any information listed herein. Due to human error and other possible complication, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the information included herein, despite all reasonable attempts being made to ensure its accuracy. The information may differ in specification, price or any other listed characteristic herein.

Silverhill Acura

Silverhill Acura

5728 MacLeod Trail SW, Calgary, AB T2H 0J6

403-252-XXXX

403-252-7725

1-800-668-1572 / 403 253 6060
$39,500

+ taxes & licensing

Silverhill Acura

403-252-7725

2020 Acura RDX