$73,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
403 243-8344
2020 Audi S5 Sportback
SPORTBACK TECHNIK w/ BANG & OLUFESN
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
$73,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8444718
- Stock #: 19771
- VIN: WAUB4CF58LA004648
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Stock # 19771
- Mileage 28,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This ACCIDENT FREE TOP MODEL Audi S5 SPORTBACK TECHNIK comes loaded with a responsive 3.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, adaptive cruise control, Lane Keep Assist, NAVIGATION system, FRONT & REAR PARKING SENSORS, automated parallel & perpendicular parking system, HEADS UP DISPLAY, 360-degree parking camera, 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen premium sound system, heated / power PREMIUM NAPPA QUILTED leather seats w/ MASSAGING, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, 20-inch AUDI SPORT alloy wheels, matrix LED headlights w/ AUDI LASER LIGHT, forward collision warning, Blind Spot Detection system, power folding mirrors, wireless charging pad and much more!!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.