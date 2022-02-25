Menu
2020 Audi S5 Sportback

28,000 KM

Details Description Features

$73,990

+ tax & licensing
$73,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

SPORTBACK TECHNIK w/ BANG & OLUFESN

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$73,990

+ taxes & licensing

28,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8444718
  • Stock #: 19771
  • VIN: WAUB4CF58LA004648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Stock # 19771
  • Mileage 28,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This ACCIDENT FREE TOP MODEL Audi S5 SPORTBACK TECHNIK comes loaded with a responsive 3.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, adaptive cruise control, Lane Keep Assist, NAVIGATION system, FRONT & REAR PARKING SENSORS, automated parallel & perpendicular parking system, HEADS UP DISPLAY, 360-degree parking camera, 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen premium sound system, heated / power PREMIUM NAPPA QUILTED leather seats w/ MASSAGING, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, 20-inch AUDI SPORT alloy wheels, matrix LED headlights w/ AUDI LASER LIGHT, forward collision warning, Blind Spot Detection system, power folding mirrors, wireless charging pad and much more!!

Vehicle Features

Power Folding Mirrors, Power Door Locks, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Power Liftgate, Tires - Rear Performance, Remote Trunk Release, Rear Spoiler, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Rear Defrost, Heated Mirrors, A/C, Power Steering, Brake Assist, Sun/Moonroof, ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

