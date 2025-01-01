Menu
2020 BMW 330i xDRIVE M SPORT WITH 83833 KMS. WITH NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA/FRONT, SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, PADDLE SHIFTER, HEATED SEATS FRONT, LEATHER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS NAD MUCH MORE!

2020 BMW 3 Series

83,833 KM

$30,488

+ GST
2020 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive NAVIGATION SUNROOF HEATED LEATHER SEATS PADDLE SHIFTER

13205171

2020 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive NAVIGATION SUNROOF HEATED LEATHER SEATS PADDLE SHIFTER

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$30,488

+ GST

Used
83,833KM
VIN 3MW5R7J03L8B34169

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 83,833 KM

2020 BMW 330i xDRIVE M SPORT WITH 83833 KMS. WITH NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA/FRONT, SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, PADDLE SHIFTER, HEATED SEATS FRONT, LEATHER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS NAD MUCH MORE!.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!

What We Offer:

*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage

Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm

Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.

Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4

All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.

Turbocharged,All Wheel Drive,ABS,Tires - Rear Performance,Aluminum Wheels,Brake Assist,Power Steering,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Tires - Front Performance,Traction Control,Power Windows,Blind Spot Monitor,Front Side Air Bag,Stability Control,Trip Computer,Pow...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$30,488

+ GST>

Auto House

403-263-4446

2020 BMW 3 Series