2020 BMW X2

1,200 KM

Details Description Features

$44,990

+ tax & licensing
$44,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Zone

403-248-0245

2020 BMW X2

2020 BMW X2

xDrive28i

2020 BMW X2

xDrive28i

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,990

+ taxes & licensing

1,200KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5852046
  • Stock #: R58580
  • VIN: WBXYJ1C05L5R58580

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 1,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Car Zone is so excited to introduce this 2020 BMW X2 to the family! Loaded with a sunroof, heated seats, power/leather seats, back up camera, X drive, and so much more.  With only 1200km....THATS RIGHT 1200KM! It definitely wont last long!  Book your test drive today!

Car Zone is so excited to introduce this 2020 BMW X2 to the family! Loaded with a sunroof, heated seats, power/leather seats, back up camera, X drive, and so much more.  With only 1200km....THATS RIGHT 1200KM! It definitely wont last long!  Book your test drive today!

Car Zone offers vehicles with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment inspection, Carfax History Report and North American Wide Extended Warranty Options. 


Market Value Pricing
Flexible Financing Options
Easy Pre Approvals regardless of credit history
Upto $10,000 Cash Back Available
Free Full CarFax Vehicle History Report With Clean Title
Warranty Available On All Vehicles
Open 7 Days a Week
Top Money Paid for your Current Vehicle
We Buy Vehicles Everyday.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

