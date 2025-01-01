Menu
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday December 20.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 99874 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $14,500 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/> * SECONDARY LIEN RELEASE MAY TAKE APPROX. 30 DAYS TO BE RELEASED * <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2020 Chevrolet Bolt

108,723 KM

Details Description

$14,500

+ GST
2020 Chevrolet Bolt

EV LT

13285844

2020 Chevrolet Bolt

EV LT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$14,500

+ GST

Used
108,723KM
VIN 1G1FY6S00L4123287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,723 KM

Vehicle Description

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

2020 Chevrolet Bolt