2020 Chevrolet Corvette

5,164 KM

Autoplex Alberta

587-327-5804

3LT

3LT

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

5,164KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6009825
  • Stock #: AA0200
  • VIN: 1G1Y82D40L5100216

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 5,164 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!!! Very rare 2020 Corvette Stingray is anyones dream ride. 3LT Z51 Performance Package w/ Carbon Fiber Pkg. LT2 6.2L Naturally Aspirated V8 Mid Engine - producing a strong 495 HP and 470 lb-ft of Torque. 0-60 in 2.8 seconds! Fully loaded with Beautiful Peanut Butter Leather Interior, Driver Modes, Heads-Up Display, Cooled/Heated Seats, Blind-Spot Detection, Rear View Mirror Camera, Touchscreen Navigation and Media, Bluetooth Connection/Apple Car Play/Android Auto/Radio/CD/XM, Wireless Charging, Power Seat Memory, Dual Climate Control, Targa Glass Roof, Bucket/Carbon Seats, 360 Back-up Camera and Parking Sensors, Blacked-out trims, Tinted windows, Ceramic Coating, Paint protection film, and so many more amazing features ready for your sporty and adventurous side!!

 

-FINANCING AVAILABLE - 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! (All Credit Approved! $0 Down)

 

-WARRANTY AVAILABLE!

 

-All vehicles are MECHANICALLY INSPECTED and come with VERIFIED CARFAX REPORT  

 

-AMVIC LICENSED automotive retail dealer

 

 

 

Autoplex Alberta - Used Car Dealership located at 2730 23 St NE Calgary, AB T2E 8L2 

 

 

 

Visit our website www.autoplexalberta.ca 

 

 

 

Don’t see a vehicle you’re looking for? Just contact us and we can find it for you! For more details or to book an appointment please call us at (587) 327-5804 anytime!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Parking Aid
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
High Output
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Targa Roof
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

