2020 Chevrolet Corvette

+ taxes & licensing
587-327-5804
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
587-327-5804
+ taxes & licensing
WOW!!! Very rare 2020 Corvette Stingray is anyones dream ride. 3LT Z51 Performance Package w/ Carbon Fiber Pkg. LT2 6.2L Naturally Aspirated V8 Mid Engine - producing a strong 495 HP and 470 lb-ft of Torque. 0-60 in 2.8 seconds! Fully loaded with Beautiful Peanut Butter Leather Interior, Driver Modes, Heads-Up Display, Cooled/Heated Seats, Blind-Spot Detection, Rear View Mirror Camera, Touchscreen Navigation and Media, Bluetooth Connection/Apple Car Play/Android Auto/Radio/CD/XM, Wireless Charging, Power Seat Memory, Dual Climate Control, Targa Glass Roof, Bucket/Carbon Seats, 360 Back-up Camera and Parking Sensors, Blacked-out trims, Tinted windows, Ceramic Coating, Paint protection film, and so many more amazing features ready for your sporty and adventurous side!!
-FINANCING AVAILABLE - 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! (All Credit Approved! $0 Down)
-WARRANTY AVAILABLE!
-All vehicles are MECHANICALLY INSPECTED and come with VERIFIED CARFAX REPORT
-AMVIC LICENSED automotive retail dealer
Autoplex Alberta - Used Car Dealership located at 2730 23 St NE Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
Visit our website www.autoplexalberta.ca
Don’t see a vehicle you’re looking for? Just contact us and we can find it for you! For more details or to book an appointment please call us at (587) 327-5804 anytime!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2