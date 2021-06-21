Menu
2020 Chevrolet Corvette

13,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Zone

403-248-0245

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

1LT

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

1LT

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

13,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7350602
  • Stock #: 105640
  • VIN: 1G1Y62D48L5105640

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 13,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Beautiful 2020 Corvette Stingray 1LT has only 13,000 kms from new. The LT2 6.2L V8 engine itself is just an evolution of the previous Corvette motor producing 495 HP and 470 pound-feet of torque.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Power Driver Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
High Output
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Keyless Start
Targa Roof
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Email Car Zone

Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

