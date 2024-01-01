Menu
For Sale: 2020 Chevrolet Equinox LS Powered by a 1.5L turbocharged engine delivering 170HP, it’s perfect for city driving and family road trips.</p><p><strong>Features:</strong></p><ul><li>Seating for 5 with cloth upholstery</li><li>7” touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth</li><li>Rearview camera and keyless entry</li><li>Split-folding rear seats for added cargo space</li><li>USB ports and push-button start</li><li>Safety: automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, and forward collision alert</li></ul><p>Ideal for families or individuals seeking a practical, tech-savvy, and fuel-efficient SUV.</p><p>Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.</p>

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

176,894 KM

$19,997

+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Equinox

FWD 4DR LS W/1LS

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

FWD 4DR LS W/1LS

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

(403) 909-8666

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$19,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
176,894KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNAXHEV4L6189645

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 176,894 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

XpressApprovals

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

Call Dealer

(403) 909-XXXX

(click to show)

(403) 909-8666

$19,997

+ taxes & licensing

XpressApprovals

(403) 909-8666

2020 Chevrolet Equinox