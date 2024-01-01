$19,997+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
FWD 4DR LS W/1LS
Location
XpressApprovals
320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$19,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 176,894 KM
Vehicle Description
|
|
|
|
|
|
For Sale: 2020 Chevrolet Equinox LS
This compact SUV offers modern tech, efficiency, and versatility. Powered by a 1.5L turbocharged engine delivering 170HP, it’s perfect for city driving and family road trips.
Features:
- Seating for 5 with cloth upholstery
- 7” touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth
- Rearview camera and keyless entry
- Split-folding rear seats for added cargo space
- USB ports and push-button start
- Safety: automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, and forward collision alert
Ideal for families or individuals seeking a practical, tech-savvy, and fuel-efficient SUV.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.
