2020 Chevrolet Equinox
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
Location
XpressApprovals
2341 20 Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8S4
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 176,894 KM
Vehicle Description
*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***
APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA
INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS
FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE - CARFAX & MECHANICAL FITNESS INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (403) 909-8666
|
2020 Chevrolet Equinox LS AWD
This compact SUV offers a perfect blend of efficiency, comfort, and advanced technology. Powered by a 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine delivering 170HP and 203 lb-ft of torque, it’s ideal for daily commuting and family adventures.Features:
Seating for up to 5 with premium cloth upholstery
7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity
All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for enhanced traction and control
17-inch aluminum wheels for a stylish appearance
Keyless entry with push-button start for added convenience
Rearview camera for confident reversing
Split-folding rear seats for flexible cargo space
Safety: Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Ideal for those seeking a reliable, tech-savvy, and comfortable SUV with modern safety and convenience features.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Licensed Dealership.
Vehicle Features
(403) 909-8666