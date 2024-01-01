$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Malibu
RS
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 92,185 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2020 Chevrolet Malibu RS. Its Variable transmission and Turbocharged Gas I4 1.5L/91 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Malibu features the following options: ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm, 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm) (STD), Windows, power with Express-Down on all, Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel, Warning indicator, front passenger safety belt, Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered, Trunk latch, safety, manual release, Trunk cargo anchors, Transmission, Continuously Variable (CVT), and Tool kit, road emergency. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
