OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday November 23.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 43481
Lot #:
Reserve Price: Not Set
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Frame Damage: This vehicles frame is damaged and may be unsafe.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
* BRAKES REQUIRE REPAIR * ENGINE POWER REDUCED *
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2020 Chevrolet Malibu

142,380 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

11931584

2020 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
142,380KM
VIN 1G1ZD5ST7LF129511

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 43481
  • Mileage 142,380 KM

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday November 23.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 43481
Lot #:
Reserve Price: Not Set
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Frame Damage: This vehicle's frame is damaged and may be unsafe.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
* BRAKES REQUIRE REPAIR * ENGINE POWER REDUCED *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2020 Chevrolet Malibu