2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Trail Boss
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 290,365 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 features the following options: ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm), featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders, depending on demand, to optimize power delivery and efficiency (STD), Windows, power rear, express down, Windows, power front, passenger express down, Windows, power front, drivers express up/down, Wheels, 18" x 8.5" (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) High gloss Black painted aluminum, USB ports, dual, charge-only (2nd row), USB ports, 2 (first row) located on instrument panel, Transfer case, two-speed electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (4WD models only), Tires, LT275/65R18C MT blackwall Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac, and Tire, spare 265/70R17SL all-season, blackwall. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
