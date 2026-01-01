Menu
Check out this 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 features the following options: ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm), featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders, depending on demand, to optimize power delivery and efficiency (STD), Windows, power rear, express down, Windows, power front, passenger express down, Windows, power front, drivers express up/down, Wheels, 18 x 8.5 (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) High gloss Black painted aluminum, USB ports, dual, charge-only (2nd row), USB ports, 2 (first row) located on instrument panel, Transfer case, two-speed electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (4WD models only), Tires, LT275/65R18C MT blackwall Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac, and Tire, spare 265/70R17SL all-season, blackwall.

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

290,365 KM

$CALL

+ GST
LT Trail Boss

13487363

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCPYFED5LZ129390

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 290,365 KM

Check out this 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 features the following options: ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm), featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders, depending on demand, to optimize power delivery and efficiency (STD), Windows, power rear, express down, Windows, power front, passenger express down, Windows, power front, drivers express up/down, Wheels, 18" x 8.5" (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) High gloss Black painted aluminum, USB ports, dual, charge-only (2nd row), USB ports, 2 (first row) located on instrument panel, Transfer case, two-speed electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (4WD models only), Tires, LT275/65R18C MT blackwall Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac, and Tire, spare 265/70R17SL all-season, blackwall. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Rear Defrost

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Auxiliary Audio Input

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm) featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

403-256-4960

