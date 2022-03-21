Menu
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

10,347 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD Custom

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD Custom

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

10,347KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8970553
  Stock #: 42412A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 42412A
  • Mileage 10,347 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Custom. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 6.6L/400 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD comes equipped with these options: ENGINE, 6.6L V8 with Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, gasoline, (401 hp [299 kW] @ 5200 rpm, 464 lb-ft of torque [629 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD), Windows, power rear, express down, Window, power front, passenger express down, Window, power front, drivers express up/down, Wheels, 20" (50.8 cm) machined aluminum with high gloss Black painted accents, 10-spoke, USB port, located on instrument panel, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, heavy-duty, Transfer case, two-speed electronic shift with push button controls (Requires 4WD models.), Tires, LT275/65R20 all-terrain, blackwall, and Tire, spare LT275/70R18 all-terrain, blackwall. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Mirror(s)
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 6.6L V8 with Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing gasoline (401 hp [299 kW] @ 5200 rpm 464 lb-ft of torque [629 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

