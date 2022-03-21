$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD Custom
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 10,347 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Custom. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 6.6L/400 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD comes equipped with these options: ENGINE, 6.6L V8 with Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, gasoline, (401 hp [299 kW] @ 5200 rpm, 464 lb-ft of torque [629 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD), Windows, power rear, express down, Window, power front, passenger express down, Window, power front, drivers express up/down, Wheels, 20" (50.8 cm) machined aluminum with high gloss Black painted accents, 10-spoke, USB port, located on instrument panel, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, heavy-duty, Transfer case, two-speed electronic shift with push button controls (Requires 4WD models.), Tires, LT275/65R20 all-terrain, blackwall, and Tire, spare LT275/70R18 all-terrain, blackwall. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
