Come see this 2020 Chevrolet Spark LT. Its Automatic transmission and Gas I4 1.4L/85.4 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Spark has the following options: ENGINE, 1.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER MFI (98 hp [73.07 kW] @ 6200 rpm, 94 lb-ft of torque [127.4 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent, variable, Wiper, rear intermittent, 2-speed, Windows, power with driver express up/down, Wheels, 15 (38.1 cm) aluminum, Wheel, 14 (35.6 cm) steel spare, Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered, USB data ports, 2, illuminated located in the front centre stack storage bin, Transmission, Continuous Variable (CVT), and Traction control. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

2020 Chevrolet Spark

45,102 KM

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

45,102KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

  • Exterior Colour Mosaic Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black/dark Anderson Silver Metallic
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 45,102 KM

Come see this 2020 Chevrolet Spark LT. Its Automatic transmission and Gas I4 1.4L/85.4 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Spark has the following options: ENGINE, 1.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER MFI (98 hp [73.07 kW] @ 6200 rpm, 94 lb-ft of torque [127.4 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent, variable, Wiper, rear intermittent, 2-speed, Windows, power with driver express up/down, Wheels, 15" (38.1 cm) aluminum, Wheel, 14" (35.6 cm) steel spare, Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered, USB data ports, 2, illuminated located in the front centre stack storage bin, Transmission, Continuous Variable (CVT), and Traction control. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Rear Defrost

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
ENGINE 1.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER MFI (98 hp [73.07 kW] @ 6200 rpm 94 lb-ft of torque [127.4 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

