2020 Chevrolet Spark
LT
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mosaic Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black/dark Anderson Silver Metallic
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 45,102 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2020 Chevrolet Spark LT. Its Automatic transmission and Gas I4 1.4L/85.4 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Spark has the following options: ENGINE, 1.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER MFI (98 hp [73.07 kW] @ 6200 rpm, 94 lb-ft of torque [127.4 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent, variable, Wiper, rear intermittent, 2-speed, Windows, power with driver express up/down, Wheels, 15" (38.1 cm) aluminum, Wheel, 14" (35.6 cm) steel spare, Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered, USB data ports, 2, illuminated located in the front centre stack storage bin, Transmission, Continuous Variable (CVT), and Traction control. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
