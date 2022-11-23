2020 Chevrolet Spark...

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 8 , 5 1 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9392356

9392356 Stock #: B16764

B16764 VIN: KL8CF6SA8LC468204

Vehicle Details Body Style Hatchback

Mileage 38,516 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Front high-back bucket seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.