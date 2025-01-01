$25,990+ GST
2020 Chevrolet Traverse
LT True North AWD | Clean Carfax
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
$25,990
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 174,237 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Chevrolet Traverse LT – Clean Carfax, Fully Loaded Comfort & Tech
Discover the perfect blend of space, comfort, and technology with this 2020 Chevrolet Traverse LT. Backed by a Clean Carfax history, this SUV is built for families and adventurers alike, offering premium features inside and out.
Key Highlights:
Powerful V6 Engine – Confident performance with smooth driving dynamics
Dual Sunroof – Let in natural light for both front and rear passengers
Navigation System – Always find the best route with ease
Premium Leather Interior – Heated front seats for year-round comfort
Spacious 7-Passenger Seating – Versatile third-row design for family and cargo needs
Advanced Safety Features – Rearview camera, blind spot monitoring & more
Modern Technology – Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility
Ample Cargo Space – Perfect for road trips, errands, or weekend getaways
This 2020 Traverse LT combines everyday practicality with upscale comfort and tech. Don’t miss your chance to own a well-equipped, family-friendly SUV that’s ready for anything.
Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!
Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Windows
Additional Features
403-248-0245