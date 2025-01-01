Menu
2020 Chevrolet Traverse LT – Clean Carfax, Fully Loaded Comfort & Tech

Discover the perfect blend of space, comfort, and technology with this 2020 Chevrolet Traverse LT. Backed by a Clean Carfax history, this SUV is built for families and adventurers alike, offering premium features inside and out.

Key Highlights:
Powerful V6 Engine – Confident performance with smooth driving dynamics
Dual Sunroof – Let in natural light for both front and rear passengers
Navigation System – Always find the best route with ease
Premium Leather Interior – Heated front seats for year-round comfort
Spacious 7-Passenger Seating – Versatile third-row design for family and cargo needs
Advanced Safety Features – Rearview camera, blind spot monitoring & more
Modern Technology – Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility
Ample Cargo Space – Perfect for road trips, errands, or weekend getaways

 

This 2020 Traverse LT combines everyday practicality with upscale comfort and tech. Don't miss your chance to own a well-equipped, family-friendly SUV that's ready for anything.

2020 Chevrolet Traverse

174,237 KM

$25,990

+ GST
2020 Chevrolet Traverse

LT True North AWD | Clean Carfax

12883430

2020 Chevrolet Traverse

LT True North AWD | Clean Carfax

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,990

+ GST

Used
174,237KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 174,237 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Dual Moonroof

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

