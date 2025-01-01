Menu
Stock #: 96625 
Lot #: RV007R 
Reserve Price: Not Set 
CarProof Report: Not Available 

IMPORTANT DECLARATION 
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. 
 * TRIPLE SLIDE * 
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. 
 Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2020 Coachmen Chaparral

LITE 30BHS

VIN 5ZT3CLVB3LA323357

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 0

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday November 15.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 96625
Lot #: RV007R
Reserve Price: Not Set
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
* TRIPLE SLIDE *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

2020 Coachmen Chaparral